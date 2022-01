Seemingly, the sharp rise in US yields this week has sparked a move from growth to value, or as I put it, from the Nasdaq to the Dow Jones. Whether it lasts is another thing altogether, with such rotations running out of steam over the past 18 months, without really ever gathering momentum. Still, a couple of things are “different this time,” namely the omicron variant is rapidly being repriced as omi-gone. Secondly, the Federal Reserve has commenced tapering its QE and will likely start hiking soon after the mid-year.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO