Power Book IV Force: The Official Trailer Released [VIDEO]

Christmas is not quite canceled yet now that Tommy's made it to Chicago. STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of "Power Book IV: Force" featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the "Power" Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City. After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy's putting New York in his rearview mirror for good.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO