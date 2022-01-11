Power Book IV Force: The Official Trailer Released [VIDEO]
The Power Book IV trailer has been released. I don;t know about you but I can’t wait until this show drops
via: Revolt
The “Power” universe continues. On Feb. 6, the latest spin-off from the well-loved STARZ’s show will officially arrive titled “Power Book IV: Force,” which sees Tommy Egan, played by Joseph Sikora, in the spotlight as the lead role. Other spin-offs include “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “Power Book V: Influence.” ( LoveBScott )[ione_media_gallery id="493820" overlay="true"]
