Cincinnati: CPS Board Has Voted To Go Fully Remote
Cincinnati Public School Board of Education met and voted Monday to switch the entire district to remote learning due to safety and staffing issue.
On Thursday January 6th 786 school based employees called in sick, compared to in November of 2020 schools went remote when there were 780 absences.
All schools will learn remotely through January 24th which is actually only seven days due to the Martin Luther King holiday.
Cincinnati Public Schools joins the many schools across the country that have shifted to remote learning due to the latest surge in the COVID-19 virus. Cincinnati Public Schools are set to return to in person learning January 24th.
