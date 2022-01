Over my years of doing Crowdfunding Radar, there have been weeks when there just haven’t been many interesting new campaigns launched and, in those times, I’ve been very thankful for the broad tastes of roots music fans, which gives me license to dip into projects with tinges of jazz, blues, punk, and everyone’s favorite undefined genre, “world.” It’s always slowest in January, as campaigns trickle out after the holidays. So, because the muses have a sense of humor, my quest to find three worthy campaigns by casting a wide net in the winter quiet brought me what might be the most straightforward trio of roots albums I’ve featured here in some time. I’ve got two bluegrass albums, albeit on the opposite poles of “traditional” and “progressive,” plus a new campaign by one of the purest vocalists in the folk and Americana scene.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 HOURS AGO