Brittany Finch had no idea what she was getting into. Brittany moved to Maine from Pennsylvania about a year ago. She lives in the Ellsworth area and decided to challenge herself with fishing. She's 33-years-old and has always challenged herself. She was a machine operator back in PA working in a foundry in the core room. That's molding metal and is a very male-dominated industry. She chooses these jobs to prove women are strong and able, which is a big reason why she chose fishing.

ELLSWORTH, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO