Public Safety

The Broad Toll of Indirect Exposure to Violence

By Tom Kutsch
thetrace.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW from THE TRACE: How a Newark program is pushing police and community members to heal old wounds together. In a handful of cities, interactions between police and communities have grown so tense that municipal leaders have turned to various forms of conflict resolution sessions, where residents and the cops get...

www.thetrace.org

(SACRAMENTO) — Research led by UC Davis ProfessorGaren Wintemute shows that violence indirectly impacts most Californians. Though relatively few may experience or witness a violent act, a large majority of surveyed Californians reported having an “experience of violence” (EV). These included hearing gunshots in their neighborhood, encountering a sidewalk memorial to a violent death or learning about a violent event through their social network. The research was published in the journal Injury Epidemiology.
