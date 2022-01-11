The Broad Toll of Indirect Exposure to Violence

Multidisciplinary working group offers a 10-point plan for how cities can beat back the pandemic violence spike. In July, the Council on Criminal Justice, a think tank, convened a Violent Crime Working Group of 16 experts from law enforcement, academia, public health, and community violence intervention spheres to find urgent solutions to elevated violence. After producing a series of bulletins on violent crime reduction, the group today released its final report, which lays out a series of short-term actions cities should take to address violence. Among other steps, the group advises cities to publicly set clear reduction goals; create a permanent and well-funded unit within the mayor’s office dedicated to violence prevention; identify the specific people and places that drive the bulk of violence; and invest heavily in workforce development and retention for anti-violence efforts. Local commitment, outside support: In a media call Tuesday, working group members spoke of a key requirement for any violence reduction effort: that mayors, police chiefs, prosecutors, nonprofit leaders, and key city officials be in alignment on what the goals are and how to achieve them. They also emphasized the importance of state and particularly federal assistance in the form of leadership, regulation, funding, and more. “The $5 billion [for community violence intervention] in the Build Back Better Act is huge,” said Paul Carrillo, a working group member and director of the community violence initiative at Giffords. “It’s like the field of community violence intervention is a startup that has never had an investment to scale up.” A broader focus than firearms: “Getting guns out of people’s hands is an input,” Emily Owens, a working group member and professor of criminology at the University of California-Irvine, said. “It’s not the end goal.” She added, “The goal needs to be to save lives.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO