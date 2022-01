I’m writing to you this evening regarding our decision to resume full in-person instruction and campus operations on January 18. You should know that we have wrestled with this decision as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has spiked across the country and especially here in the Northeast. We know many of you are worried about Omicron, if not for yourselves, for the vulnerable people in your lives. We are worried, too—we care about your health, and we care about the kind of education we are delivering.

