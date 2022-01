Evanston’s leading local news source is growing! Check out opportunities to join our team. The Evanston RoundTable seeks a managing editor to lead our growing hyperlocal news operation. The M.E. will work closely with our executive editor, staff writers and freelancers on story development and beat management and will take the lead role editing stories for publication, and generating artwork to accompany stories. The successful candidate will have three years or more experience in a news management role, and demonstrated experience turning out polished, crisp published copy. Familiarity with the WordPress content management platform is a plus. Salary is negotiable.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO