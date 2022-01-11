ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Forza Street’ for iOS and Android Is Shutting Down This Spring, Final Update Now Available

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 6 days ago

Ahead of the servers going offline when you will not be able to play the game, the Forza Street update also adds support for 12 weeks of Spotlight++ beginning January 17th featuring rare and...

toucharcade.com

TouchArcade

Visual Novels ‘Muv-Luv’ and ‘Muv-Luv Alternative’ Are Now Set for Release on iOS and Android in Spring 2022

Back in early November, developer Age announced that both Muv-Luv and Muv-Luv Alternative are coming to iOS and Android before the end of the year. At Comiket 99, the developer revealed that the new release window for both of the visual novel releases is now spring 2022. If you’ve not played or heard of them, both of these visual novels are considered classics by fans of the genre. Muv-Luv is actually two visual novels together while Muv-Luv Alternative is the third part of the narrative that concludes the story setup by parts one and two that form the core of Muv-Luv. Until this mobile release, the stories can be experienced through the visual novel releases on PC and PS Vita outside Japan. Watch the Muv-Luv iOS and Android new release window reveal from Comiket 99 below (timestamped):
VIDEO GAMES
geekculture.co

MMORPG Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta Is Out Now On iOS & Android

The open beta for Jian Xia Qing Yuan R (JXQY R) is out now on iOS and Android. This is the retro world of Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online, released in 2003, remastered and ported for mobile. For those who grew up playing the game, they are now able to carry a piece of nostalgia right in their pockets. With the social nature of online games, players can jump right in and connect with a whole community of players either enjoying a blast from the past or learning about this niche genre of Chinese fantasy.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis Release Date: Android, iOS, PC, Switch

Final Fantasy 7 is one of the most acclaimed JRPGs of all time. That’s why Square Enix chose it as the foundation of the Compilation of Final Fantasy 7, a vast media franchise that expands the game’s original narrative. And all of those extra pieces are coming together in Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, an upcoming episodic rendition of the overall story. We know Ever Crisis is planned for iOS and Android devices, but what about other platforms? And when will the game finally launch?
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Poker Tower Defense, a mix of classic Poker and tower defense, is out now on Android and iOS

Ever wondered if a card game like Poker could be paired with the strategy-based tower defence genre? Com2uS is set to introduce this unique combination of games with Poker Tower Defence, a real-time tactical tower defence game that combines the rules of traditional poker with enthralling strategic battles. Depending on the playstyle, everyone can create their own deck of Hero and Soldier cards with various benefits.
HOBBIES
TouchArcade

‘ZED BLADE’ from SNK and Hamster Is Out Now on iOS and Android as the Newest ACA NeoGeo Series Release

After a bit of a break likely due to the holiday season, we’ve gotten a new title in the ACA NeoGeo series on iOS and Android. SNK and Hamster originally brought the series to mobile with Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. Since then, Shock Troopers and NAM-1975 hit mobile. This week’s new release is ZED BLADE ($3.99) that just hit the App Store and Google Play a few minutes ago. ZED BLADE is a shoot ’em up that released in 1994 originally. Your aim is to destroy fortress Yggdrasil as a part of Operation Ragnarok. Check out a screenshot from ZED BLADE on iOS and Android below:
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Cubism Passthrough Update Available Now For Quest Headsets

Cubism’s Passthrough Update is available now for Meta Quest headsets, after undergoing testing and implementing a few additional features that help improve the passthrough effect. Quest developers have been playing around with a new Passthrough API allowing them to integrate the Quest’s passthrough camera view into their experiences for...
ELECTRONICS
TouchArcade

‘PUBG Mobile’ Version 1.8 With the Spider-Man Collaboration, New Matchmaking, and More Releases This Week

The Spider-Man themed game mode sees Spider-Man fight alongside you to defeat the boss and get advanced supplies that let you try out Spider-Man’s abilities. You can even find Spider Crates on Erangel to get Spider-Man items or basic supplies. This collaboration is on until February 14th from later today depending on your timezone. Royale Pass Month 7: Royale Guard will begin on January 18th and last until February 17th featuring the Desert Warrior Set and more. Full patch notes including all the returning modes being added in the update are here. Do you still play PUBG Mobile regularly and did you try out PUBG: New State yet on iOS and Android?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Chocobo GP’ from Square Enix Is a Free ‘Chocobo GP’ Spin-Off App Available Now Worldwide on iOS and Android

As of now, there are no in app purchases in Chocobo GP’. I wouldn’t rule out them being added later on given the structure and how you earn coins to customize here. If you’d like to check it out, you can get Chocobo GP’ on the App Store for iOS here and on Google Play for Android here for free. I played it for a few minutes and it isn’t great right now. Hopefully it feels (and looks) better after an update or two. The Chocobo GP kart racer for Nintendo Switch will release on March 10th worldwide. Check out the official website for the Switch game here – https://square-enix-games.com/chocobo-gp/en-gb/ . Have you played the original Chocobo Racing and are you looking forward to Chocobo GP on Nintendo Switch in March?
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Crush the Castle Legacy Collection’ Launching on iOS, Android, and Steam on March 1st

Ever since Angry Birds broke into the mainstream and became a household name more than a decade ago, there’s always been a small niche of people on the sidelines who would pipe up to remind everybody that “Crush the Castle did it first!" Indeed, the popular Flash title from Armor Games did beat Angry Birds to market doing the physics-based building-knocking-over thing before Rovio’s juggernaut franchise, though the truly pedantic among us can’t forget that Castle Clout beat everyone to the punch. Anyway, the point is that it always felt like Crush the Castle never got its fair due in the face of the Angry Birds dominance. Well, Armor Games doesn’t want anyone to forget the O.G. physics destruction game series, so they’re readying a release of Crush the Castle Legacy Collection that includes 3 of the classic games: Crush the Castle, Crush the Castle 2, and Crush the Castle Adventures.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Unique FMV Gaming Experience ‘The Gallery’ Heading to Mobile, Consoles, and PC

The full-motion video aka FMV game renaissance of the last several years doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, as today developer Aviary Studios has announced a unique new FMV gaming experience called The Gallery which will be heading to mobile, PC, and consoles in April. The Gallery is described as “Part hostage thriller, part social drama" and it takes place in two distinct time periods–1981 and 2021–that were of “considerable political, social and cultural significance in UK history" according to the developers. The story centers around an art curator who is held captive by a portraitist who threatens to detonate a bomb unless their demands are met, and players will face 150 different decision points as the mysterious story unfolds. While an actual game trailer is forthcoming, The Gallery will also be releasing in UK cinemas and will feature audiences that actually participating by voting on what decisions to make in the game using glow sticks, which is a really unique and fun idea. You can see the preview of the cinema experience of The Gallery in the video below.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Forza Street set to close "spring 2022"

Microsoft has announced that mobile racer Forza Street will be closing down in "spring 2022," with in-app purchases being disabled today with the arrival of the game's final update. In an update on the Google Play Store (clarified with an FAQ on the Forza site), we get that frustratingly vague...
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Fading City Now on Closed Beta for Android and iOS

The open-world survival Fading City has started its closed beta test, now available on Android and iOS. The closed testing environment will end on January 22. The game is set in Weidu City where a sudden mist has shrouded the area. Under all the fog, people tried to survive but couldn’t avoid the blue particles. There’s also something horrible and undead just waiting under the same fog.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

Mobile MMORPG Shooter ‘Avatar: Reckoning’ Announced for iOS and Android, Coming This Year

Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney have just revealed a mobile MMORPG shooter Avatar: Reckoning. Avatar: Reckoning will be published by Level Infinite when it hits iOS and Android. It is an official Avatar game developed in Unreal Engine 4 promising cutting-edge visuals when it releases. Avatar: Reckoning will be playable solo or in co-op multiplayer. You will meet new Na’vi clans, fight RDA troops, and more in Avatar: Reckoning. You will create your own custom Avatar and explore new parts of Pandora in the MMORPG. Avatar: Reckoning will also feature PvP in addition to the solo story missions and co-op missions. Check out the official concept art from Avatar: Reckoning below:
VIDEO GAMES

