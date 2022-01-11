Minka Kelly And Trevor Noah Just Took A Huge Step In Their Relationship

Y/N walks onto the MGM studio lot in 1952 and bumps into Gene Kelly, who offers you a role in his latest movie. “You’ve seen them once, you’ve seen them all,” Y/N scoffs at Kelly. He smirks, “Hey, maybe I’ll use that in my next movie.” All fanfiction aside, Deadline announced that Chris Evans would be starring as the Singin’ In The Rain dancing legend Gene Kelly in an untitled film. The forthcoming film, based on an idea by Evans, is about “a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film.” Does that not sound like the Wattpad fan fiction of a classic Hollywood fan’s dreams? While there is no studio attached yet, Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions will produce the film. John Logan, who wrote Scorsese’s The Aviator, will pen the script. Evans better start practicing his dance moves if he wants to live up to Don Lockwood.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO