Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. About 659,000 people die from heart disease in the US each year. Now, there are some risk factors you may have for heart disease that you cannot change. You may have been born with them and that's it. But there are many risk factors that are actually modifiable, meaning that you can change them. One person dies from heart disease every 36 seconds, which means, we just lost one. So don't you want to know how to reduce your risk factors for heart disease without medication? Keep reading.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO