Each new year brings with it a sense of new hope. Many celebrate the start of January with a set of resolutions, and Dr Disrespect is no exception. The Twitch star turned YouTuber shared an image to Twitter on January 1st with a set of five resolutions for 2022. The list is ambitious to say the least, including lofty resolutions such as starting a "bourbon business" and even releasing a "music album." However, the most interesting entry on the list is his goal to get "unbanned and massive payment," a clear reference to the Doc's ongoing struggles with his former streaming platform.

