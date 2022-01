Seventy years ago, a professor at Cornell University in Ithaca would publish a piece that would change summer in upstate New York and in the most delicious of ways. In his piece, called "Barbecued Chicken and Other Meats," Robert C. Baker laid out a recipe for a simple vinegar-based sauce that could be used to turn chicken raised for meat rather than eggs into something absolutely delicious. Robert C. Baker even went so far as to include plans for how to make a fireplace on which to cook the chicken.

