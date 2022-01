Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason has some thoughts on how André 3000 would fare in a Verzuz against Fabolous. In a recent episode of the Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay podcast, Reason said that Fabolous is actually a better rapper than André 3000. “In my opinion, yes, Fabolous is a better rapper,” he told the two hosts, while adding he would like to see them go up against each other in a Verzuz-style battle. “I would love something like that. … But I feel like if you lined up Fabolous and André 3000, I got my money on Fab. That’s how I feel.”

