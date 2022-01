Coming 2 America Challenges abounded for character makeup prosthetics designer Mike Marino. Not only was he tasked with re-creating Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s multiple character looks by makeup pioneer Rick Baker from 1988’s Coming to America, he also had to age them 33 years while contending with far less forgiving modern cameras. Marino says his team watched the original “over and over and over again,” studying “all the patterns of wrinkles that every single character had,” capturing every nuance to age-ify. “It was a blessing that they had to look older, because I don’t think I could ever have gotten them...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO