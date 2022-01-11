ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Real Reason Elden Ring Fans Are Excited About The Newest Leak

By Cody D. Campbell
SVG
SVG
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were a lot of big announcements at the 2021 Game Awards. From "Hellblade 2" and "Star Wars: Eclipse" to "Alan Wake 2" and "Slitterhead," it seems like every fan saw a reveal that blew their mind. Of course, there's one studio that fans will get excited for any time it...

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Fans Flip For Cameo Which Helps Explain a Random ‘Return of the Jedi’ Moment

[This story contains spoilers for episode three of The Book of Boba Fett.] An iconic actor showed up in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett — and his fans were equal parts shocked and thrilled to see him become a part of the Star Wars universe. Danny Trejo — yes, Machete himself — made a brief appearance in the latest chapter of the Disney+ series. Trejo plays a rancor handler who accompanies a bull rancor given to Boba Fett by the Hutt twins as an apology for trying to have him assassinated by the infamous Wookie bounty hunter, Black...
MOVIES
SVG

Why Logan Paul's Game Boy Project Made Fans Furious

Anyone that's been around the internet long enough knows that Logan Paul, famous internet-prankster-turned-boxer, loves to provoke reactions from viewers. Fans know that Paul has a shady side, and they also know he doesn't mind flaunting his wealth. He has a "Pokemon" card embedded in a flashy necklace, which got even more expensive after a "Pokemon" card shortage. He also paid $3.5 million for a box of first edition "Pokemon" cards to add to his growing collection. Around the same time as his "Pokemon" antics, Paul thought he'd found a new career in professional boxing, but some of his fights caused an uproar, inviting speculation that the bouts' outcomes were pre-planned. Now, Paul is causing a different sort of controversy by upsetting fans of classic game consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Invisible Warzone Skin Has An Even Darker Secret Underneath

For most battle royale games, the addition of new skins or cosmetics is enough to command players' attention and maybe even drive more traffic to the title. For "Call of Duty: Warzone," however, a new skin is breaking the game. Not only that, but it's once more putting Activision Blizzard's troubles in the spotlight.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Video Game#Game Mechanics#The Real Reason#Youtuber Er Sa#Ign#Strength#Arcane
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring "looks incredible", says George R.R. Martin

Game of Thrones creator and the mind behind the story of FromSoftware's upcoming Elden Ring, has taken to his personal blog to call the action RPG "incredible". Acknowledging the game has long been in development – George R.R. Martin describes how he "did [his] bit and handed off to [his] new friends in Japan" before "years passed" – he talked about FromSoft's "groundbreaking stuff with gorgeous art" and how he helped with "just a bit of worldbuilding".
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Fortnite Challenge Gives 'The Rock' A New Meaning

Some creative "Fortnite" players found a clever (but silly) way to take down one of the bosses in the game's battle royale mode. The Foundation, one of The Seven in "Fortnite" lore, is voiced by and modeled after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is one of the more difficult bosses roaming the new map in "Fortnite: Chapter 3," but a group of dedicated players have seemingly found an ironic weakness: rocks.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring Is Now Steam's Most-Wishlisted Game

From Software's upcoming action-RPG Elden Ring has begun 2022 with a flourish by becoming Steam's most-wishlisted game. As spotted by Eurogamer, Elden Ring, which is directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and includes world-building elements by Game of Thrones novelist George R. R. Martin, has become Steam's most wanted upcoming release. Slated...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Elden Ring feels like a classic DnD adventure

Dungeons & Dragons’ influence on videogames can’t be overstated. However, while many of the best RPGs owe their mechanics to tabletop gaming, digital adventures struggle when it comes to replicating the flair and theatre of a classic DnD adventure. Enter Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest Soulsborne game that, judging from a few hours with the network test, feels primed to capture the imaginative dramatics of a dedicated dungeon master.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Escapist Magazine

Elden Ring Is Going to Take Over Our Lives in 2022

To kick off the new year, we’re shining a spotlight on some of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2022 across all platforms and genres, starting with Elden Ring from FromSoftware. We’ll be looking at these games’ journey so far, why we’re so excited for them, and when we expect to see them next. We will also cover everything you need to know about these games, here discussing Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Star Wars Eclipse Rumors Are A Serious Gut Punch

A roller coaster of emotions continues to take fans of "Star Wars" video games for a ride, with a recent rumor about Quantic Dream's "Star Wars: Eclipse" suggesting that development isn't going well. The game was announced at The Game Awards, and while it had a flashy CGI trailer, many were upset with the announcement that Quantic Dream is getting to develop a "Star Wars" game. Fans' anger comes from the company's history of a toxic work environment as well as a few ongoing lawsuits related to workplace issues. Despite rumors that "Eclipse" existed, some fans were really hoping that it wasn't true.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

2022 Preview: Elden Ring already feels like a special game

Elden Ring combines the greatest moments of the Souls series with its own ambition to create something that looks incredible. There are few fanbases with higher standards than the SouldBourne community. The games have risen from the relative obscurity of Demon’s Souls to become one of the most highly regarded series in current gaming, and their creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki has ascended to the status of a game development icon.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

How the Demon's Souls Remake Made Elden Ring Look Better

Now that we've reached 2022, next month is going to be a very busy one for gaming. One of the releases in the crowded field ahead is Elden Ring. In a new interview with Edge magazine, (as noted and transcribed by VGC), FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki says he hasn’t played the Demon Souls remake for PlayStation 5, but his team is sure aware of it.
VIDEO GAMES
Gotta Be Mobile

10 Things to Do Before the Elden Ring Release Date

If you’ve pre-ordered a copy of Elden Ring or if you’re thinking about buying a copy, there are some things you should do before the game arrives in February. FromSoftware is preparing to release its highly anticipated, open-world game, Elden Ring. Elden Ring is headed to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Players are pumped about Elden Ring’s leaked character creator

Ah, character creators. Always the first two hours of my playthrough of a game that has one, they’re one of the most fun ways to waste time in games. While some players dedicate themselves to making the most beautiful, lifelike characters they can, others are committed to creating the greatest atrocities gaming has ever seen. Any way you slice it, it’s a blast, which is why fans were delighted to get a preview of the Elden Ring character creator as it leaked yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PT Is Scarier Than Ever In This New Mod

Even though "P.T." — a "playable teaser" from the mind of Hideo Kojima — never realized its potential as a full-length game, players have been enjoying it for years. Kojima's "Silent Hills," starring "Walking Dead" cast member Norman Reedus, was ultimately canceled, but "P.T." remains as a taste of what a new Kojima-helmed "Silent Hill" game could have been. Since its release, fans have examined every inch of "P.T.," hacking the title to reveal its outside world and display the gorgeous visuals lurking outside of that oppressive hallway. New players can't access "P.T." through normal means, however, as the title was removed from online storefronts years ago. Those with a copy of "P.T." downloaded onto their PS4 might even be sitting on a potential gold mine. Now, one fan is trying to bring "P.T." to its scariest platform yet: the Oculus Quest.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

SVG

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy