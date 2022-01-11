The Real Reason Elden Ring Fans Are Excited About The Newest Leak

Even though "P.T." — a "playable teaser" from the mind of Hideo Kojima — never realized its potential as a full-length game, players have been enjoying it for years. Kojima's "Silent Hills," starring "Walking Dead" cast member Norman Reedus, was ultimately canceled, but "P.T." remains as a taste of what a new Kojima-helmed "Silent Hill" game could have been. Since its release, fans have examined every inch of "P.T.," hacking the title to reveal its outside world and display the gorgeous visuals lurking outside of that oppressive hallway. New players can't access "P.T." through normal means, however, as the title was removed from online storefronts years ago. Those with a copy of "P.T." downloaded onto their PS4 might even be sitting on a potential gold mine. Now, one fan is trying to bring "P.T." to its scariest platform yet: the Oculus Quest.
