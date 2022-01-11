ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

7 Reasons "Ted Lasso" Is My New Favorite Show

By Grace Connors
Odyssey
Odyssey
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRMMC_0diZRBYt00

My family has recently started BINGEING "Ted Lasso", and we seriously cannot get enough. Here's why.

1. It's different!

How many TV shows have you watched about American football coaches moving to Europe to teach fútbol? The concept is very unique and not only grabs your attention but maintains it.

2. The character development

I always prefer TV shows to movies because you get so much more attached to the characters and get to watch them develop over time. One of my favorite parts of "Ted Lasso" is that there are so many in-depth characters that you get to know on a personal level and watch them develop as a human rather than just focusing on the athletic aspect of the plotline.

3. Relational dynamics between characters

The relationships that develop between all of the different characters are so wholesome and fun to watch. I feel like I am going through these developments alongside them like they are my own friends.

4. It's not just about fútbol

Obviously, the show is based around the sport, but you get more insight into the characters off the field than you do on, and there are constant parallels between the sport and what is going on in their own personal lives.

5. The humor

At the end of the day, the show is just downright entertaining. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and more bring top-tier humor to the show.

6. It's a classic feel-good show

I cannot help but feel warm and fuzzy every time I watch this show. It is so heart-warming that the Christmas episode actually had my mom in tears.

7. The music

This show offers a great soundtrack, especially because so much of the music is done by Mumford & Sons, a personal favorite of mine. However, there are tons of other amazing artists represented!

Comments / 0

Related
Odyssey

Red Door Yellow Door: A Scary Sleepover Game To Play With Your Friends

Okay, we all had those creepy games we used to play at slumber parties in middle school, right? You know like Red Book, Three Kings, and Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board. Well, there was this one game my friends and I used to play that still haunts me to this day. We would sit in a circle in my best friend's creepy basement, wrapped in our blankets with flashlights in our hands.
HOBBIES
Odyssey

Top 10 Movies of 2021

Holidays are back, so it's time to reflect on my personal favorite movies of 2021. Thankfully for those comfortable with going to the theaters, the jaw-dropping cinematic events are back. In alphabetical order, check out which films made the cut. A Quiet Place II. A Quiet Place Part II (2021)...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Odyssey

5 Ways To Recover So You Can Exercise Harder

Since you lead a healthy and active lifestyle, working out to keep your body strong is a very important part of your life. But after you've finished that grueling workout, it's also vital you allow your muscles and tissue time to recover as well. Otherwise, you'll get more tissue breakdown and less muscle growth, defeating the purpose of your workout. To make sure you can go at it even harder with your next workout, here are four methods you can use to help your body recover.
WORKOUTS
MacRumors Forums

Jason Sudeikis Wins Golden Globe Award for Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Ted Lasso'

"Ted Lasso" was also nominated for the "Best Television Series" award but was beaten by HBO Max comedy drama "Hacks." Other "Ted Lasso" actors including Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein were nominated for "Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series," but fell short of bagging an award on the night.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juno Temple
Person
Hannah Waddingham
Person
Jason Sudeikis
ETOnline.com

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Teases Season 3 With New Pic

Brendan Hunt is getting fans hyped up about Ted Lasso season 3. Hunt, who stars as Coach Beard in the award-winning Apple TV+ series, took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of him and Jason Sudeikis getting ready to board what appeared to be a private jet. Hunt kept...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Why Ted Lasso Fans Think Season 3 Is About to Start Production

You've got to believe! On Jan. 4, after Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) posted a selfie on Instagram of Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) and himself boarding a private jet with the caption, "Here we go," fans of Ted Lasso are understandably freaked out. And Tbh, so did we. "Thank you for making such an incredible show that's helping me through a very difficult time in my life," one fan commented. "Can't wait for Season 3!" Another user, @ayanbivarsi, commented, "Season 3 Let's Go," @ayanbivarsi and @meganselke_vo wrote, "can't wait to watch season 3!!!" Though a release date for the award-winning Apple+ series hasn't been...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Favorite#Ted Lasso#Christmas#Bingeing#American#Mumford Sons
CinemaBlend

Ted Lasso Season 3: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Apple TV+ Series

Many viewers would agree that AppleTV+ brought us a true gem when Ted Lasso debuted in 2020. The soccer… OK, fine, football, comedy quickly garnered positive reviews from audiences and critics alike, with Season 2 becoming a hotly anticipated property immediately after everyone got their fill of the freshman outing. Now, with the second installment long completed and having left us with several questions, people will want to know everything they can about Ted Lasso Season 3. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about the upcoming season of hilarity, football shenanigans and deep feelings!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
Mansfield News Journal

TV's Best Bets

Tuesday, Jan. 18 “Great Performances: The Broadway Revival,” 9 p.m., PBS. Right now, Adrienne Warren is starring as Emmett Till’s mother in an ABC mini-series that concludes Thursday, Before that, she drew raves in a Tina Turner musical … until COV ID closed Broadway, “It crushed me,” she says here. After a 19-month break, the show returned … and she had to relearn everything. “It was hilarious,” she says, “and also terrifying.” She’s one of many people...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch makeup-free Michelle Obama do a birthday dance for cake

Former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her 58th birthday makeup-free, dancing, and ready to eat all the cake. "Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me," the best-selling author wrote in an Instagram post commemorating her birthday. "I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."
THEATER & DANCE
Odyssey

Odyssey

New York City, NY
917
Followers
1K+
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Odyssey's mission is to affect positive social change by inviting people to share their perspectives, sharpen their opinions, and participate in meaningful conversations with others surrounding the topics they care about most. For more Odyssey content, sign up for our newsletter here: https://info.theodysseyonline.com/newsletter

 https://www.theodysseyonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy