7 Reasons "Ted Lasso" Is My New Favorite Show

My family has recently started BINGEING "Ted Lasso", and we seriously cannot get enough. Here's why.

1. It's different!

How many TV shows have you watched about American football coaches moving to Europe to teach fútbol? The concept is very unique and not only grabs your attention but maintains it.

2. The character development

I always prefer TV shows to movies because you get so much more attached to the characters and get to watch them develop over time. One of my favorite parts of "Ted Lasso" is that there are so many in-depth characters that you get to know on a personal level and watch them develop as a human rather than just focusing on the athletic aspect of the plotline.

3. Relational dynamics between characters

The relationships that develop between all of the different characters are so wholesome and fun to watch. I feel like I am going through these developments alongside them like they are my own friends.

4. It's not just about fútbol

Obviously, the show is based around the sport, but you get more insight into the characters off the field than you do on, and there are constant parallels between the sport and what is going on in their own personal lives.

5. The humor

At the end of the day, the show is just downright entertaining. Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, and more bring top-tier humor to the show.

6. It's a classic feel-good show

I cannot help but feel warm and fuzzy every time I watch this show. It is so heart-warming that the Christmas episode actually had my mom in tears.

7. The music

This show offers a great soundtrack, especially because so much of the music is done by Mumford & Sons, a personal favorite of mine. However, there are tons of other amazing artists represented!