Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa Parliament fire

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A homeless man accused of setting a fire that destroyed part of South Africa's historic Parliament complex was charged with terrorism Tuesday and sent to a psychiatric hospital for a month for assessment. Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared in a courtroom in Cape...

