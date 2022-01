Fontaines DC have announced their anticipated third album which is titled Skinty Fia and will be out April 22 via Partisan. (Pre-order our exclusive translucent red vinyl edition.) For it, they once again worked with producer Dan Carey. Used colloquially as an expletive, album's title is an Irish phrase that translates to “the damnation of the deer," whose meaning has been Anglicized and diluted over the years. The extinct Irish giant deer represents Ireland's identity for the band, and what it means to be Irish in 2022, even as they move away from home, is a theme explored on the album.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO