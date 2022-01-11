ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

US meat production slows as Covid cases surge

The Poultry Site
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeatpacking, an early epicenter of the pandemic in 2020, is the latest sector to be disrupted by a surge in cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant, which has also left airlines, hospitals and schools scrambling for staff, reported Reuters. Cargill Inc, a top US beef producer, operated a...

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses

Sharply higher costs are yet another challenge thrown at business owners by the global pandemic. The unpredictability of shipping, labor and the coronavirus itself have created an environment where owners are often left guessing about when products might arrive and how much they’ll cost.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Poultry Site

CoBank: US Monetary Policy Poised to Replace COVID as Economic Wild Card

Until the omicron surge subsides, the biggest economic risk will be the millions of workers who report sick and hamper already beleaguered supply chains. The impacts for food and agriculture sectors will vary significantly by product but will generally be less severe than earlier in the pandemic, according to a new Quarterly report from CoBank’s Knowledge Exchange.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
The Poultry Site

US grocery shortages intensify as supplies wane

Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil, reported Reuters. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: global food prices, ASF in Thailand, China's ag prices

Global food prices down in December but prices for 2021 highest in a decade. Even as prices in all categories except for dairy tracked by the U.N. Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) declined in December, the Food Price Index for all of 2021 increased to a reading of 125.7, up 28.1% from 2020 and the highest since it was at 131.9 in 2011. And their expectations for 2022 being a better year are not encouraging. “While normally high prices are expected to give way to increased production, the high cost of inputs, ongoing global pandemic and ever more uncertain climatic conditions leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022,” said FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian. Within the FPI for 2021 compared with 2020, cereal prices were up 27.2%, vegoils were up 65.8% to a record high, sugar prices rose 29.8%, meat prices were up 12.7% and dairy prices gained 16.9%.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Meat Production#Feeder Cattle#Omicron#Reuters#Cargill Inc#Steiner Consulting Group#American Foods Group#Allo
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Canadian meat consumption, demand declines

According to a Farm Credit Canada (FCC) trends report, animal protein consumption and demand has waned in the wake of the ongoing current health crisis. Martha Roberts, FCC Economic Editor, pointed to inflationary pressure, which has lowered income and raised prices, as the driving factor behind the decline. "We normally...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Omicron cases are beginning to peak in 90% of the US: Covid surges in 44 states are now slowing and experts predict infections will top out in the coming weeks before a rapid fall

The Omicron variant is showing more signs that it is starting to burn out this week with the rate of case growth slowing in 44 states over the past two days. National case growth is slowing as well, with the daily case average stagnating around 786,000 after rocketing in recent weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Irish meat and livestock exports climb 4% in 2021

Despite challenges faced in 2021, performance was strong, the report said. The beef sector saw strong demand and higher prices, while poultry and pig markets were weaker. Overall, the state agency reported that meat and livestock exports were up 7% compared from 2019. Beef exports increased in value by 9%...
AGRICULTURE
The Poultry Site

Meat imports in China fall 5.4% in 2021

More than half the meat imported by China is pork, the nation's favourite protein, while about a quarter is beef, reported Reuters. China brought in 9.38 million tonnes of meat last year, said the General Administration of Customs, down from 9.91 million in 2020. Producers have boosted pork output in...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

WHO: Omicron COVID-19 surge in Africa slowing down

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant in Africa is flattening, the World Health Organization said Thursday. As of January 11th, there have been 10.2 million COVID-19 cases in Africa, the WHO reported. Southern Africa, which saw a huge increase in infections during the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Poultry Site

Brazilian soybean production forecast lowered

A trade group representing global soy crushers such as Cargill and Bunge in Brazil on Wednesday reduced its soybean output forecast for the 2021/2022 season, citing a drought in Southern Brazil. In a statement on Wednesday, Abiove said it expected Brazil to produce 4.8 million fewer tonnes of soy this...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy