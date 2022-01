Beginning her educational career in the Delta with Teachers Across America, Amanda Johnson found her calling. The Little Rock, Arkansas native, currently Executive Director and Founder of Clarksdale Collegiate Public Charter School, was educated at Rhodes College with a B.A. in Political Science and Urban Studies, a Master’s from National Louis University in Educational Leadership and is close to finishing her PhD from Baylor University.

CLARKSDALE, MS ・ 6 DAYS AGO