Xponential Fitness provides prelim FY21 revenue and operational highlights

By Deepa Sarvaiya
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) expects FY21 revenue in the range of $147M to $148.5M (consensus $148.07M). Adjusted EBITDA expected in the range of $25M to $26M. North America system-wide sales in the range...

Silvergate Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+53.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.4M (+99.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Signature Bank Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.96 (+21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $549.48M (+31.1% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, SBNY has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has...
Bank of New York Mellon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.01 (+5.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.98B (+1.8% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the...
Charles Schwab Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.88 (+18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.77B (+14.1% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, SCHW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
Leslie's: Now Fairly Valued

Leslie's continues to demonstrate that it's a quality firm with a bright future for it and its shareholders. One of the more interesting companies, in terms of its business model, is a firm called Leslie’s (LESL). This enterprise focuses on servicing the pool and spa industry in the US. With a significant market share in its niche, and attractive revenue and cash flow growth in recent years, the company makes for an interesting prospect for long-term investors. But buying into a company of such quality does not come cheap. Although the business gets cheaper each year because of improving fundamentals, shares are now looking either fully valued or close to it. This is even factoring in forecasted growth for the 2022 fiscal year that management has provided.
The Gorman-Rupp Company: Fair Value For A Pump-Centric Enterprise

The Gorman-Rupp Company is a niche industrial products firm focused on the manufacture and sale of pumps. In the industrial space, you will find all sorts of businesses with all sorts of areas of focus. One interesting example is a company called The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). With a very particular niche on the pump market, the business offers investors a unique opportunity to buy what could almost be considered a single product enterprise. Having said that, there are some downsides to the business. Although profits and cash flows have been consistent in recent years, the same can also be said of revenue. The company is exhibiting no real growth in the grand scheme of things and while shares are priced at might normally be considered attractive, they probably shouldn't be when you consider the lack of upside the company has achieved in recent years. All things considered, Gorman-Rupp is not a bad company, but it is not a great one either. It probably is more or less fairly valued, meaning that there are likely better opportunities on the market to be had at this time.
Fresh Del Monte Produce appoints COO from within ranks

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) said Youssef Zakharia would leave his position as president and COO, effective Jan. 31 and has promoted Mohammed Abbas to serve as executive vice president and COO. Abbas — who has served as the company’s senior vice president, Asia Pacific and Middle East Region since...
ZIM Integrated sails to #1 industrial gainer, while Kanzhun picks worst decliner spot

Shipping and logistics companies gained in the week, with ZIM leading the pack, while recruitment company Kanzhun was the worst decliner this week. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLI) finished the week ending Jan. 14 in the red -0.60% after gaining in the previous week. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) was in the red for the second week straight -0.29%.
Amicus Therapeutics Reports Preliminary 2021 Revenue, Provides 2022 Strategic Outlook and Revenue Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Amicus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FOLD) this week provided its preliminary and unaudited 2021 revenue, corporate updates, and full-year 2022 outlook and revenue guidance. Corporate Highlights:. Global revenue for Galafold® (migalastat) in 2021 reached $306 million driven by strong new patient accruals and sustained patient adherence, representing a...
GrowGeneration Stock Dives On Revised FY21 Revenue Outlook Of $420-$422M

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) reported its revised full-year 2021 revenue expectations of $420 million to $422 million, versus $193 million for 2020 – an increase of 118%. The fourth-quarter revenue expectation is between $88 million to $90 million. Same-store sales for 2021 are expected to grow 24.4% for...
LXRandCo revenue up 60% as e-commerce growth continues: Prelim

LXRandCo (OTC:GGBBF) reports 60% Y/Y growth in revenue to C$2.1M during the month of December 2021. It included e-commerce revenue of C$1M, up 29% Y/Y. For last 12 months, total revenue reached C$18.1M (+31% Y/Y) with e-commerce revenue of C$10.4M (+137% Y/Y). Earlier, LXRandCo reports Q3 results.
R1 RCM to Acquire Cloudmed, Creating the Strategic Revenue Partner for Healthcare Providers

Advances Integrated Technology Strategy Through Enhanced Revenue Intelligence and Expanded Automation Opportunity. R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) (“R1”), a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Cloudmed, a leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers, in an all-stock transaction. The transaction values Cloudmed at approximately $4.1 billion, including $857 million of net debt, based on R1’s closing stock price on January 7, 2022.
Global WholeHealth Partners declares stock dividend

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCPK:GWHP) declares a special one-time dividend of two shares of common stock for each one share of common stock. Payable April 1; for shareholders of record March 31. See GWHP Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
Is Insignia Systems Stock A Buy Or Sell After The Recent Jump?

ISIG is the latest "meme stock", surging by over 400% in recent months, based on an apparent short-squeeze. Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ISIG) provides in-store and digital advertising solutions for consumer brands and retailers. The products include everything from specialty displays and store signage used to drive sales and promotions awareness. While Insignia counts on major corporations as key clients, the company is still a nano-cap with a market value of under $50 million and unprofitable. That said, ISIG has popped up on our radar considering a spectacular rally sending shares up nearly 400% from lows in November which we connect to an otherwise momentum-based short squeeze beyond any real substantive development. Taking a deep dive into company financials, Insignia remains fundamentally challenged which will likely limit upside in the stock. ISIG is highly speculative and we expect shares to ultimately reverse lower.
Intuitive Surgical Expects 31% Jump In FY21 Revenues

Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) posted interim Q4 sales of $1.55 billion, +17% Y/Y, better than the consensus of $1.51 billion. Preliminary 2021 revenue of approximately $5.71 billion increased 31% Y/Y, ahead of analysts' estimate of $5.68 billion. Q4 2021 worldwide da Vinci procedures grew approximately 19% compared with Q4...
