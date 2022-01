Although he may be one of the more unique characters in Hip Hop, Kodak Black remains a favorite. The Florida icon has been making moves for years as he continues to solidify his place in the industry, and whether you love him or hate him, it doesn't look as if Kodak is going anywhere. Over the years, the rapper has gained attention from not only his music, but for his social media antics, controversial commentary, ongoing legal issues, and charitable efforts. Additionally, his adoration for former President Donald Trump has also caused a debate or two.

