Supporting the Freedom to Vote Act

By David Frey, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 5 days ago

To the editor: I am writing in support of the Freedom to Vote Act. This act will set minimum fair election standards, resulting in more citizens voting in future elections. It will also eliminate extreme and sophisticated gerrymandering for congressional districts, which now insulates most elected officials — in both red...

HuffingtonPost

Kyrsten Sinema Dooms Democrats' Voting Rights Push

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) took to the Senate floor on Thursday to tell her fellow Democrats that she would not support changing the chamber’s filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. “There is no need for me to restate my position,” Sinema said, as she explained she...
Syracuse.com

Congress must pass Freedom to Vote Act to ensure fair elections (Your Letters)

Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden have called on Congress to vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week. It is vital that Congress pass this bill, mainly for reasons that have received little publicity. Georgia has passed and at least 14 other states have proposed bills to allow partisan elected officials to overturn electoral results. Such bills threaten to end fair elections and the peaceful transition of power that we have long enjoyed in the United States.
Yakima Herald Republic

Commentary: The Freedom to Vote Act aligns with conservative values

I am a constitutional conservative, born in the heartland of the West and raised in the plains of Texas. While the conservative label can mean many things, at its core it means preserving liberty, equality and the Constitution. Without free and fair elections, no country can claim it values liberty or equality.
Washington Post

Fixing the Electoral Count Act is no substitute for voting reform

If you are suspicious that Sen. Joe Manchin III is unserious about filibuster reform required to pass essential election reform, you are not alone. With every utterance, the West Virginia Democrat sounds more like he does on the Build Back Better bill — issuing a never-ending stream of objections that are unmoored to political reality and maddeningly vague or contradictory so as to prevent dealmaking.
Corvallis Gazette-Times

Letter: Senate to consider voting rights act

The Freedom to Vote Act — legislation that will transform voting in America by setting minimum national standards for fair and secure elections — will be considered by the Senate when Congress resumes session in January. The Freedom to Vote Act will take vital steps to protect our...
Reason.com

Cross-Ideological Support for Electoral Count Act Reform

One step that could help prevent another January 6 would be to reform the Electoral Count Act, so as to remove the ability of members of Congress to question or subvert certified election results. This is the argument made in an op-ed by law professors Edward Foley, Michael McConnell, Richard Pildes, and Bradley Smith -- four aw professors that span the political spectrum and agree on very little.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Not supporting voting rights act spells end of democracy

Regarding Rev. Jesse Jackson’s guest column “American democracy is under siege” (Dec. 21): Republican legislatures across the country have enacted voter suppression laws. Election boards are being challenged by Donald Trump’s supporters. Longtime poll workers are being forced out by death threats and intimidation. All is done in support of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. It’s better known as the big lie, and every court case about it has been dismissed by the judiciary.
MyChesCo

Houlahan Effort Included in Passage of Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement on the House passage of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act:. “My reverence for a ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people is rooted in the same love of country that inspired me to raise my right hand in uniform,” said Houlahan. “Coined in the Gettysburg Address, this phrase carries the weight of generations of Americans who have fought for the right to vote, including those who were born long after Lincoln’s infamous speech. Now, as a representative of this beloved Commonwealth, my vote today was the next step towards a government that is truly of, by, and for the people. Because when we put our faith in the American people, we cannot fail.”
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
MSNBC

GOP struggles to make the case against the Freedom to Vote Act

With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
WETM

Hochul proposes State Voting Rights Act, expanded absentee voting

(WETM) – New York Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing an expansion of voting rights in New York through a new state-wide Voting Rights Act. The Governor’s proposal would establish a state-level voting rights act that will enhance protections against voter suppression and vote dilution; establish new protections against voter intimidation and deception; improve language access for voters; and require boards of elections in jurisdictions with a history of civil rights violations to obtain pre-clearance for changes to election-related policies and practices.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

What if Republicans become a majority party?

I don’t mean “What if Republican-controlled legislatures override the results of the presidential election?” or even a less noxious “What if a Republican wins the electoral college but loses the popular vote?” I mean, what if Democrats just ... lose?. The question is admittedly speculative,...
