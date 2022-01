Happy New Year. Tax season is fast approaching and we need volunteer tax preparers to make it possible for us to partner with AARP for their annual tax preparation service. No prior experience or training needed. All training will be provided by AARP via Zoom the 2nd week of January. Tax preparers must be available by appointment 1 day a week from the hours of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. You must be also familiar and comfortable with the use of a laptop (HCPL will lend volunteers a laptop). If you are able to assist us with getting tax services out to eligible patrons, please stop by the circulation desk to sign up.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO