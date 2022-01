UC Davis infectious disease expert explains why the omicron variant is so contagious and how it is expected to spread in Davis and around the U.S. Students shouldn’t be ashamed if they test positive for COVID-19 in the coming month, according to UC Davis infectious disease expert Dr. Dean Blumberg. COVID-19 cases are urging across the U.S., including in YOLO county, fuelled by the highly contagious omicron variant. Blumberg said that the rate of COVID-19 infection of the coronavirus is the highest it has ever been in the country, and it is projected to keep rising until its estimated peak in early February, so if you test positive, know that you are definitely not alone.

DAVIS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO