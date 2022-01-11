ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Contract Offer Accepted By £75million Rated Sevilla Star Jules Kounde

By Matt Thielen
 5 days ago

Liverpool famously went through one of the worst injury spells in the history of the club and the Premier League.

Liverpool used a total of 20 different centre-back pairings in their 20/21 campaign with no duo having played more than 644 minutes together (just over seven matches).

Jurgen Klopp and his transfer department wanted to make sure this never happened again. Currently, Liverpool boast one of the best centre-back rooms in the Premier League that includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, and summer signing Ibrahima Konate.

However, it appears that Klopp is still keen on improving his defensive numbers as new reports state that the German manager is planning a massive transfer move for a central defender.

Reports out of Spain claim that Jurgen Klopp has identified Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as the next player on his transfer wish list.

Liverpool Showing Interest In Jules Kounde

According to El Nacional, Liverpool want to sign the player in January but immediately loan him back to Sevilla as to get a lower price.

This is in part because Kounde has a €90million release clause and Liverpool have no intention of paying that fee.

Although Liverpool are very interested in signing the French defender, they face strong competition from Real Madrid and Chelsea who both made transfer offers of €80million in the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly 'worried' that Chelsea and Madrid, who have historically spent more than Liverpool, will come back for Kounde once again in the summer and will present a better financial package.

Another report goes on to say that Liverpool have made an offer to Jules Kounde and that the defender has accepted it.

This move is still in early stages and a lot would have to happen in order for Liverpool to sign him, but where there is smoke there is fire.

  What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool's System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

