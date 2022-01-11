ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We Can Make Our Situation Even Better' - John Achterberg On The Introduction Of Claudio Taffarel And His New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has been speaking about the addition of Claudio Taffarel to the staff at Liverpool and about his new contract at the club.

At the start of December, it was announced that Taffarel was being brought in to work with Achterberg and the goalkeeping coaching setup at Liverpool.

Speaking to The Athletic, Achterberg explained Jurgen Klopp's role in the decision and how it came about.

"Taffa is a bubbly guy and he’s settled in well. I’ve known him for a while.

“I first met him when I went to watch the Brazilian national team train at Tottenham’s training ground not long after Alisson joined us in 2018. We welcomed him from the first day here. He brings a lot of energy to the team, which is good.”

“The boss said to me he thought it might be a good idea to bring in another goalie coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ynfxn_0diZKJNE00
IMAGO / GEPA pictures

“Jack and I spend a lot of time on the road and those goalies who don’t travel and don’t get a game at the weekend need training, it’s about ensuring the younger ones especially take the next step.

“The boss spoke with Ali who has known Taffa for a long time and likes his work. The Brazilian way has produced a lot of very good goalies over the last period of years.

"The belief is that by knitting that kind of work together with the work we already do, we can make our situation even better.

“Ali spoke to Taffa, I spoke to Ali and then the boss spoke to the owners, to see if it was possible. They were happy to back the boss’ idea. I’m not sure if we are the first club to have three goalie coaches but the boss is always thinking ahead.”

Achterberg was himself rewarded with a new contract until summer 2024 and admitted he only ever saw the introduction of Taffarel as a positive.

“When the boss told me that my job would stay the same he said, ‘We’ll sort the contract out’, which was nice to hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jg5GK_0diZKJNE00
IMAGO / PA Images

“I never saw Taffa coming in as any sort of threat. He’s a good guy with lots of experience. We can all only benefit from having someone like him around.

“We use his qualities to help the goalies. Having more hands to keep them working, especially the younger ones, is perfect. It’s just a case of having the right planning.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
John Achterberg
Person
Alisson
The Independent

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp learns useful lesson from Arsenal stalemate

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will not write off their rare goalless performance as he believes it will provide valuable help in preparing for the visit of Brentford.The 0-0 draw with 10-man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg was the first time since April the Reds had not scored in a home match and only the second occasion this season they had drawn a blank.A first-half sending-off meant the visitors retreated into a back five, and while Klopp’s side failed to break that down, the manager feels it may have given the Reds an insight into what to expect...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brazilian#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Salah refuses to budge on new contract demands in Liverpool talks

Mohamed Salah has made it clear to Liverpool's board he won't budge on his new contract demands. The Mirror says Salah is refusing to reconsider his belief that he is worth £400,000-a-week to Liverpool. While Kop boss Jurgen Klopp insists talks over a new contract for the brilliant Egyptian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within shot of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Nations Cup ahead of the encounter, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the post...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
691
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy