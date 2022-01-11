Top Camera Accessories For Outdoor Photography

Protect your home and its surroundings with the abode Cam 2 smart indoor and outdoor camera. Equipped with Smart Detect, it intelligently recognizes people approaching and captures a clip for evidence. It’ll then send you an alert, so you can answer the door to guests or alert the authorities. Additionally, this smart indoor and outdoor camera offers full night vision to improve picture quality in the evening. It also boasts an IP65 weatherproof rating, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Moreover, the abode Cam 2 offers live and recorded HD video, allowing you to see footage clearly. Alternatively, use it to interact with delivery drivers, thanks to the 2-way communication system that saves you from answering the door. Finally, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use it conveniently.

