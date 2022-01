During Tom Brady’s first season as an NFL starter, the Patriots were able to win the Super Bowl. Will they be able to repeat that feat with Mac Jones?. That won’t prove easy. No rookie starting quarterback has ever won the Super Bowl, and the No. 6 seed Patriots face a daunting path to reach the big game. It starts in Buffalo against the No. 3 seeded Bills, against who Jones has struggled in two starts, so Buffalo has the edge in the game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO