There's another chance for you to come on down! The Price is Right is bringing a second live show to Central New York. In addition to the show at the Stanley Theater in Utica, the Price is Right is coming to the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Tickets for the February 15 show are on sale at ClemensCenter.org or by calling the box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159. You can choose from regular seats or two special packages.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO