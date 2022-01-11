Undercover Cop Takes Down 30 Arab Weapons Dealers

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 28, 8:28 a.m.: On Dec. 27 at about 8 p.m police received a call from Dunkin’ in Watertown Square about a man causing a disturbance by yelling at customers. The man continued to cause a disturbance after police arrived. They found the man had been given a trespassing order from Dunkin’ on Oct. 5. On Dec. 27, the man berated police officers, but they were able to calm him down and left. A summons was requested for the man for trespassing and disorderly conduct. On the 28th at 8:28 a.m. the man went back into Dunkin’ and sat at a table inside. He was yelling at customers and police were called. Officers spoke to him about the previous trespass order and the man became uncooperative. Toros Torossian, 56, a homeless man from Watertown, was arrested for trespassing. He also faces the charges from the summons on the previous day.

