Undercover Cop Takes Down 30 Arab Weapons Dealers

By Aryeh Savir, Tazpit News Agency
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undercover police officer operating in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem in the center of Israel in recent months was successful in exposing 30 weapons dealers, who were arrested in a massive operation Tuesday morning. The police stated that “agent 220,” who was operated “with great sophistication in...

