ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympic snowboard champ chooses quarantine over vaccine

San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic snowboard champion Patrizia Kummer will head to the Beijing Games early to spend three weeks in quarantine because she isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus,...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Mateo Daily Journal

Gut-Behrami wins downhill after Olympic champ Goggia crashes

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) — Lara Gut-Behrami's season finally saw an upswing on Saturday after two miserable months for the Swiss skier which included illness, a crash, and a coronavirus infection. With her first event at the Beijing Olympics just over three weeks away, Gut-Behrami mastered a tricky course to...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Quarantine#Snowboarder#Ap#Chinese#Olympians#Swiss Ski#Swiss Olympic
San Mateo Daily Journal

Austria's Kriechmayr wins Switzerland's classic downhill

WENGEN, Switzerland (AP) — It is never easy for Switzerland to watch an Austrian downhiller win its signature ski race that is part of the Alpine nation’s culture. It was even harder to take Saturday as Vincent Kriechmayr won the classic Lauberhorn race that Swiss team officials said this week he should not have been allowed to start.
SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Ruled out: Australia deports Djokovic for being unvaccinated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It's not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero's welcome.
TENNIS
The Independent

Clap, don't chant: China aims for 'Zero COVID' Olympics

Athletes will need to be vaccinated — or face a long quarantine — take tests daily and wear masks when not competing or training. Clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, not chanting. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will be sent into isolation and unable to compete until cleared for discharge.Welcome to the Beijing Olympics, where strict containment measures will aim to create a virus-proof “bubble” for thousands of international visitors at a time when omicron is fueling infections globally.The prevention protocols will be similar to those at the Tokyo Games this summer, but much tighter. That won't be...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Valieva, 15, completes Russian Euro skate sweep ahead of Olympics

Russia's Kamila Valieva, just 15 years old, hammered home her status as Olympic Games gold medal favourite on Saturday when she swept to the European title in Tallinn. Their main rivals for Olympic gold, French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, the 2018 Olympic runners-up, opted to miss the event in Tallinn as a health precaution ahead of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
ESPN

Shaun White claims first snowboard podium finish since 2018 Olympics

Shaun White finished third at the Laax Open in Switzerland, marking his first podium finish since he won his third Olympic gold medal in 2018 and all but cementing his spot at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. White did not try his toughest combination of tricks in Saturday's final,...
SPORTS
San Mateo Daily Journal

Djokovic heads for Belgrade after deportation from Australia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title. An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai...
TENNIS
The US Sun

Tsunami hits California with waves up to 4ft as Australia and Japan put on evacuation alert after Tonga volcano eruption

A TSUNAMI has slammed California with huge 4ft waves amid evacuation alerts in the US, Japan and Australia after a massive underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga. It comes as waves of 2.7ft swept through the streets of the Pacific nation as locals scrambled to higher ground after the "violent" eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Tsunami threat recedes from huge Pacific volcanic eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The tsunami threat around the Pacific from a huge undersea volcanic eruption began to recede Sunday, while the extent of damage to Tonga remained unclear. Satellite images showed the spectacular eruption that took place Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas...
ENVIRONMENT
San Mateo Daily Journal

Verdict soon in Djokovic's deportation appeal in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A verdict is expected later Sunday in tennis star Novak Djokovic's appeal against a deportation order that threatens his participation in the Australian Open. Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said earlier Sunday he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict within hours...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy