ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artist Justyna Green is curating kindness in her revamped home studio

By Dom Carter
creativeboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of a new year can be a difficult time. Once the excitement of the Christmas holidays has worn off, the idea of settling back into the usual routine can feel like a daunting prospect. It doesn't help that we're usually bombarded with incentives to improve our lives during this...

www.creativeboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
creativeboom.com

Chrissy Angliker captures harmony and chaos in her stunning floral paintings

Running from 28 January through to 5 March, Crazy Says The Daisy is a prime example of how Chrissy likes to explore the controllable and the uncontrollable in her work. A former student under the mentorship of Russian artist Juri Borodatchev, her hybrid background as an artist and a designer, has honed her ability to represent her subjects in an unrestrained way.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

sher maker builds 260 sqm home with music studio in rural thailand

A half-sunken home emphasizing transition in material + height. looking at the front elevation, khiankhai home & studio appears to be half-sunken into the sloped land. this volumetric display clearly adapts to the dramatic site topography while emphasizing a transition to higher grounds. stressing that transition is the visual separation of the lower floor from the upper level using different materials to cloak the exterior façades. the architect dispersed the wood element across the house and elevated it with traditional lanna tiling — a common technique used in northern thailand.
WORLD
9NEWS

Artists lose home studio, work in Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Superior Chamber of Commerce said a number of home-based businesses are gone as a result of the Marshall Fire. The loss is doubly hard for families who lost not only their homes but also their source of income. Michael A. Dempsey founded MAD House...
SUPERIOR, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ram Dass
eguidemagazine.com

Melinda Tefteller: Inside the Artist’s Studio

“We should leave behind discrimination because it is narrow-minded and ignorant, denies contact and warmth, and corrodes mankind’s belief that we can better ourselves. The only way to avoid misunderstanding, war, and bloodshed is to defend freedom of expression and to communicate with sincerity, concern, and good intentions.” – Ai Weiwei.
TYLER, TX
clevelandmagazine.com

HEDGE Gallery Owner Hilary Gent's Advice on How to Curate Your Home Art Collection

From learning where and how to look for art to where to place it, Gent has tips for novices and experts alike. Energize your interiors with color, shape, design and depth. Hilary Gent, artist and owner of Hedge Gallery at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland, also helps with choosing the right art pieces for different private and public spaces. To her, art is the same as furniture; it can elevate a home’s overall theme and mood, while also reflecting your taste.
CLEVELAND, OH
San Antonio Current

Art collective Motherling joins with curator Isabel Servantes for exhibition of women collage artists

Early last year, young artists of color and longtime besties Sealia Montalvo and Crisa Valadez decided to take their friendship to the next level with a creative partnership. Aiming to fuse the complementary talents and interests of Montalvo (who’s studying civic engagement and nonprofit management at the University of Texas at San Antonio) and Valadez (who’s studying visual art and new media at Our Lady of the Lake), the International School of the Americas grads set out to highlight up-and-coming artists through the approachable, DIY format of pop-up exhibitions. Although the germinating seed was firmly planted, one key thing was missing: a name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Home#Murals#American
Apartment Therapy

Leanne Ford Put a Yoga Studio in Her Tool Shed, and It’s Incredible

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Although Leanne Ford says her latest room makeover is just a “baby step” on the road to achieving her New Year’s resolution of picking up yoga, it’s honestly way more than a baby step. Ford turned an old tool shed on her property into a zen yoga studio and with a space this beautiful, it will be hard for her to not keep herself on a yoga schedule.
WORKOUTS
Norman Transcript

Countess of color: Norman artist brings outdoor highlights into her art

One of the joys of bicycling is the sensory stimulation from being outdoors. There’s nothing between the rider and Mother Nature’s vivid colors, bird calls, wind and sunshine. Norman resident Carla Waugh is an avid bicyclist and artist who uses these natural inspirations and particularly color in her...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Instagram
westsideconnect.com

Artists sought for open studio event

The Stanislaus Artist Open Studio Tour is now taking applications from local artists wishing to have their work displayed in the upcoming spring event. The final deadline to register is Jan. 15 and the application fee is $75 for artists of all media in Stanislaus County. The application can be downloaded at stanislausaos.com.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ArchDaily

Vhils Studio Artist Workshop and Office / FURO + Pedrita

Visual Arts Center, Office Buildings, Adaptive Reuse. Text description provided by the architects. An anonymous warehouse, an old recycling complex located in the industrial neighborhood in Barreiro, was selected as the new headquarters of the artist Alexandre Farto a.k.a Vhils, and his team. The new studio should articulate areas of heavy work with materials like wood and metal with office areas for the production team and social areas for everybody.
VISUAL ART
Boonville Daily News

Green, green grass of home…

Home, a simple word that strikes a chord deep inside of us. As they say, “Home is where the heart is.” Sometimes home isn’t a physical place any longer. It’s a place in time we long to return to again. Curly Putman wrote a song that has been sung by many people, that Porter Wagoner made popular in 1965, called, “Green, Green of Home” about a man sentenced to die in prison dreaming of home. Is there anything better than the feeling of coming home where your people love you just as you are? Home is forever in our memory. People in prison, hospitals, soldiers serving their country, nursing homes, kids away at camp, anyone physically away from their home place rely on their memory and recognize that deep desire for home. They know that home is often, people.
CURLY PUTMAN
djmag.com

Free studio time for artists and collectives to be offered with new Pirate Project Fund

Pirate have launched their new Project Fund initiative which gives artists free studio time throughout 2022, and applications are now open. The scheme provides opportunities for individual creatives or collectives to gain free access to Pirate’s studios to pursue a new or ongoing project. As well as providing studio space, Pirate promises to promote the winning projects across their own channels.
CHARITIES
WCIA

Artist & entertainer Jerry Winters on making Arthur home

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with Jerry Winters, owner of Joan Winters Fine Art Gallery in downtown Arthur. The gallery, named after his late wife, is filled with everything from Winters’ own sock line, to designer handbags and his original collection of folk art. In addition to painting, Winters...
ARTHUR, IL
creativeboom.com

The New Yorker art director Alexandra Zsigmond on experimenting and finding your voice as a creative

It's something Alexandra has been sharing with the students of the Wix Playground Academy. In this five-week online programme, fully sponsored by Wix.com, young designers profit from the opportunity to focus on discovering their own creative identity and building a stand-out digital presence to reflect it. Through experimental learning, like the Tamata workshop, students get to meet experienced designers who mentor them and share their creative growth process.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy