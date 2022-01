When Delaware native Dr. Sandy Stacey opened Willow Grace Veterinary Hospital, she had one goal in mind: Provide Delaware pets with exceptional, personalized care in a relaxed and calm environment. That means relying on the very latest knowledge in veterinary medicine and utilizing fear-free techniques. It also means employing a talented team of certified technicians and staff to put that knowledge and technology to use. Dr. Stacey is joined by Dr. Alyssa Sharkey. Both vets have completed internships following graduation to expand their knowledge and experience, particularly in emergency and critical care.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO