Among other things, the name of the device has now been fixed: it will be called PlayStation VR2. It’s the extra hardware your PlayStation 5 needs. On top of that, Sony says it’ll have a higher resolution than its predecessor, with an HDR display of up to 4000 x 2040 pixels. Also new is the eye-tracking feature inside, so you no longer have to put a camera somewhere in the room to follow your movements. The PS VR2 has four built-in cameras that, according to Sony, are used to keep track of your eyes and controllers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO