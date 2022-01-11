ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Weather: Warning level surf, trade winds, few showers

By Web Staff
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Cooler and drier conditions will prevail over Kaua'i and O'ahu with partly cloudy skies. A weakening cold front moving through Maui County and the Big Island will bring a few showers to mainly windward areas Tuesday. Highs 76 to 81....

Riverhead News-Review

Weather Service: High wind, flood warnings

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a High Wind Warning and Coastal Flood Warning for tonight and into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday tomorrow. Clouds will move in today, with a high temperature reaching 40 degrees, according to the NWS. A southeast wind at 6 to 11 mph will bring wind chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Light winds, spotty showers, more big surf expected this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light and variable winds and mostly dry weather will continue through most of the week. A land and sea breeze regime will dominate, with mostly cool and clear nights and mornings, with afternoon and evening clouds delivering just a few spotty showers. Light to moderate trade winds may return next weekend.
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
Weather
Environment
Surfing
clarksvillenow.com

Work week weather: Warmup coming Tuesday ahead of showers Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Any lingering ice or snow may still be there on the morning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with temperatures not getting much above freezing again until Monday afternoon. Temperatures will then get warmer on Tuesday, ahead of expected rain starting Wednesday afternoon, according...
KITV.com

Monday weather forecast

Winds will be light for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and for the upcoming work week. Expect light east-southeasterly winds for the eastern end of the state, with light and variable winds elsewhere. Winds will be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form. Those will push in more...
KGUN 9

70s today before shower chances Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — MLK Day will be very nice with calm winds, mostly sunny conditions and low-70s. Looking like a good chance for light showers moving through southern Arizona. Measurable rainfall will be more common for the mountains, but a couple hundredths of an inch can't be ruled out down here in the valleys. Most of us will probably call it sprinkles here and there.
KRQE News 13

Next storm brings wind and showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day is going to be nice across New Mexico with cold temperatures to start, but warming back into the 40s, 50s, and 60s by the afternoon. Skies will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase across the state by midday and afternoon.
