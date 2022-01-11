Listen: Matthew Slater says Jerod Mayo ‘deserves’ to be NFL head coach

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is apparently a relatively hot NFL head coaching candidate.

He interviewed for the then-open job with the Eagles last offseason and reportedly was very impressive in that meeting. Now, the Denver Broncos have reportedly sought permission from New England to speak with Mayo about their head coaching opening.

It’s starting feel like it’s only a question of when and where Mayo will land a job in the NFL as a head coach, not if.

Few have as unique a perspective on Mayo’s football resume as Patriots Pro Bowl special teams captain Matthew Slater. Slater and Mayo both entered NFL as members of New England’s 2008 draft class. Both Mayo, a first-round pick out of Tennessee, and Slater, a sixth-round selection from UCLA, would go on to become All-Pro players in Foxborough.

While Slater is still going strong in his playing career, Mayo is now in his third season as an assistant on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff, helping lead a defense that was among the best in the NFL this season.

During his weekly Monday appearance on the “Mut at Night” show on WEEI, Slater explained just how unique Mayo is, and not just in the world of pro football.

“I’m very biased. Jerod and I came in the same year. I can think of very few men that I’ve ever been around in my entire life, and that’s inside and outside of football, that possess the skills that Jerod has,” Slater said. “Obviously as a leader, but his intelligence, his emotional intelligence, his ability to connect with people and inspire them to be better. I certainly hope, personally, that Jerod gets an opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a head coach if that’s something that he wants to do. I think he deserves it. I think he’s more than qualified. And hopefully it’s just a matter of time for that. I can’t say enough good things about him. One of the best leaders that I’ve ever been around if not the best. They’re mentioning his name for a reason.”

Slater also talked about his affinity for former Patriots assistant Brian Flores, who was surprisingly fired by the Dolphins on Monday, just hours after leading Miami to victory over New England for the second time this season.

