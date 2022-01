Investors can expect interest rates to rise in 2022, which promises to have a significant impact on markets and portfolios. Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research, discusses how specific sectors in the S&P 500 have reacted during the Federal Reserve's last three rate-rising cycles since 1990. Colas uses this historical perspective to anticipate how the technology and other sectors will react to rate hikes this year.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO