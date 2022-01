Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation's multi-billion dollar struggle to acquire British design house Arm Ltd. hit a new roadblock earlier this year when the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) decided to raise serious objections for the affair. The CMA is the U.K's primary anticompetition regulator, and NVIDIA must secure the body's approval if it is to successfully close the deal. At this front, NVIDIA filed a response with the body earlier this week which dismissed the anticompetitive concerns raised by technology firms and outlined that as opposed to the general perception for the deal which is based around fears that it will be anticompetitive, the only way to foster competition is to ensure that NVIDIA brings Arm under its fold.

