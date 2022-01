BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In response to a nationwide rise in heating costs, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday that recipients of the state’s utility and electric assistance program will be provided enhanced benefits. “The relief we are announcing today will help our most vulnerable residents keep up with higher energy costs and stay warm throughout the winter months,” Hogan said. “This is all part of our commitment to devote some of our record budget surplus to helping Marylanders in need.” The state also announced $29 million weatherization assistance program over two years to lower energy consumption and home maintenance costs, $30 million in...

