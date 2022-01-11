ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Ulta’s Winter Sale Has Beauty and Skincare Products up to 50 Percent Off

By Meaghan Kenny
cntraveler.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Condé Nast Traveler are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The new year always feels like a good time to refresh and upgrade your skincare routine. Ulta Beauty's well-timed Love...

www.cntraveler.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 5 Best Hair-Growth Serums for Men, and How to Use Them

My partner and I have two very different approaches to combating hair loss. I’m all-in on the pills, potions and procedures: that’s finasteride, minoxidil and even a hair transplant—and I’m more than content with the full, natural-looking results. He, on the other hand, prefers the “less clinical” route and relies heavily on hair growth and haif fortifying serums as well as a healthy lifestyle and an anti-hair loss shower and styling regimen. It’s those hair serums we’ll address today, which work a lot like facial serums in that they deliver nourishing ingredients to the scalp and follicle to promote stronger,...
HAIR CARE
myrecipes.com

Shop Sur La Table's Winter Sale, Where Must-Haves from Brands Like Staub and Le Creuset Are Up to 50% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A new year, for many people, signifies a fresh start. You can bring this idea into your kitchen, too. If your cookware and bakeware could use a refresh, consider shopping Sur La Table's current sale. The company is marking down its fan-favorite pieces, including those from Staub and Le Creuset, and discounts are as high as 50 percent off. The Staub Seven-Quart Round Cocotte (from $289.96, originally $557, surlatable.com) is the perfect piece of cookware to make everything from soups to stews during the cold-weather months. You'll be able to take the Le Creuset Three-Quart Signature Cast Iron Oval Baker ($129.96, originally $199.95, surlatable.com) straight from your stovetop or oven to your dinner table. The stylish dish is great for cooking up your favorite main dishes, sides, and desserts to a slight crisp and serving. Here, find all of our top picks to shop now.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josie Maran
Person
Elizabeth Arden
SheKnows

Ulta Beauty's 50% Off Skin Care Event Includes a Ton of Cult-Favorite Brands

New year, new skincare! There’s no way we’re letting 2022 fail us, so we’re going to manifest some positive energy into the year ahead by putting our best face forward. And would you look at that — Ulta Beauty’s having a 50 percent off skincare event to help us out. Hey, you’re still going to be spa-less most likely for the first part of this year, so it’s the perfect excuse to stock up on those cult-favorite moisturizers, serums, primers, and masks you didn’t get for the holidays. The can’t-miss skincare event is going on now through Jan 22, and the...
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

The Best Beauty and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow in 2022

It's undeniable -- 2021 was Jennifer Lopez's year. From courtside basketball games to luxe yacht vacations, J.Lo was living her best life last year, and we can't get over how she manages to be the epitome of a glowing goddess...all the time. Now that 2022 is here, we can't help but wonder how she achieves such glowy perfection (and how we can possibly get it, too).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Chanel Just Launched a New Clean Skincare and Makeup Line at Ulta

In 2022, clean beauty is about to get a whole lot more luxe. Chanel just announced a brand-new skincare, makeup, and fragrance brand called N°1 de Chanel, and it's all about naturally derived formulas, sustainable packaging, and ingredient transparency. But that's not all: For the first time, the nine new products and some cult classics from Chanel are available to shop at Ulta.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#On Beauty#Cosmetics#Skincare#Cond Nast Traveler#Clinique#The Ultimate Kiehl#Elemis#Australian#Polish#Fx
ETOnline.com

These Luxury Beauty Products Are on Sale at Walmart

Walmart runs are usually for grabbing stuff like trash bags, dog toys and electronics. But in a true sign of the times, you can now add La Mer face cream and Dior lip stain to your shopping list. Yes, we're actually serious here. We recently stumbled upon the mega retailer's...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNET

Save 50% off Ulta Beauty Collection makeup

Do you need to restock your Ulta Beauty Collection makeup? If that's the case, you can get 50% off all Ulta Beauty Collection makeup today. While the makeup isn't as high-end as other brands Ulta sells, its Collection can still help you create the look you want with affordable prices.
MAKEUP
myrecipes.com

Amazon's New Year Sale Has Kitchen Deals Up to 57% Off—Including a Henckels Knife Set for $195 Less

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We may have said goodbye to 2021, but that doesn't mean we're also saying ciao to all the kitchen sales and deals. In fact, the new year has already ushered in a slew of markdowns from Amazon in both the kitchen and home departments.
SHOPPING
amymyersmd.com

The Hottest Beauty & Skincare Trends for 2022

Skincare was all the rave in 2021 and I expect 2022 to be another incredible year for beauty and skincare trends. I even launched my own line of skincare products, which is a complete hydration routine consisting of three physician-formulated skincare products. I’ll tell you more about that and why I did it later.
SKIN CARE
Entrepreneur

Clean Beauty To Dominate the Beauty And Skincare Industry

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. ‘Clean beauty’ has evolved from being just some buzzword to a revolutionary movement that is redefining the beauty and skincare standards across the globe. What started as a mere trend is gradually becoming a way of life for consumers. It is fascinating to see how this niche market completely took over a global industry and is now an independent vertical in itself.
SKIN CARE
Apartment Therapy

Le Creuset’s Winter Sale Includes Up to 30% Off Essential Cookware and Bakeware — Here Are Our Favorite Deals

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Is there anyone whose at-home culinary dreams don’t include making batches of cozy soups and stews in a gorgeous Le Creuset cookware? If that sounds like your ultimate cooking scenario, then you’re in luck because there are so many popular picks from the famed French cookware brand on sale right now! Le Creuset’s huge Winter Specials Sale event has just kicked off, with amazing deals of up to 30 percent off on some of our favorite pieces from their lineup, including the versatile Sauteuse, enameled Demi Kettle, essential Heritage Square Baking Dishes, and of course, the iconic Dutch Oven.
SHOPPING
Lite Rock 96.9

Winter Skincare

When we think of protecting our skin, we usually think about slathering on the sunscreen at the beach, but our skin needs protection year-round especially as temperatures drop.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy