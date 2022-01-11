Former Marine discharged for criticism of leadership in Afghanistan: ‘we have to start holding people accountable’

Marc welcomed former Marine Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, Jr to the Marc Cox Morning Show. Scheller was officially discharged late in 2021, "on Christmas Eve I received a general under honorable discharge, I am now just Stuart Scheller."

Scheller is still speaking out about how the Biden Administration removed troops from Afghanistan, "there is no better military history example, of just a series of bad decisions and lack of accountability," says Scheller. He thinks if the military wants to improve, "we have to start holding people accountable."

Scheller specifically points to General Kenneth McKenzie who presented a plan for Afghanistan withdrawal that was ultimately rejected by the administration resulting in a loss of life and military supplies.

"Once the restraints were placed on his plan, he didn't resign. He thought it [the plan] was executable, and ultimately he failed in the execution of this plan. So once he didn't resign and assumed the restraints of the plan, in my opinion, he is 100-percent accountable, he is the military expert," says Scheller.

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | © John Althouse for The Daily News USA TODAY NETWORK