Former Marine discharged for criticism of leadership in Afghanistan: ‘we have to start holding people accountable’

By Marc Cox, The Marc Cox Morning Show
 6 days ago

Marc welcomed former Marine Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, Jr to the Marc Cox Morning Show. Scheller was officially discharged late in 2021, "on Christmas Eve I received a general under honorable discharge, I am now just Stuart Scheller."

Scheller is still speaking out about how the Biden Administration removed troops from Afghanistan, "there is no better military history example, of just a series of bad decisions and lack of accountability," says Scheller. He thinks if the military wants to improve, "we have to start holding people accountable."

Scheller specifically points to General Kenneth McKenzie who presented a plan for Afghanistan withdrawal that was ultimately rejected by the administration resulting in a loss of life and military supplies.

"Once the restraints were placed on his plan, he didn't resign. He thought it [the plan] was executable, and ultimately he failed in the execution of this plan. So once he didn't resign and assumed the restraints of the plan, in my opinion, he is 100-percent accountable, he is the military expert," says Scheller.

Comments / 155

Sadie
5d ago

Accountability is a foreign word to our elected officials, and will NEVER become part of any legislation that could be used to prosecute illegal activities.

Andy Sh@&$y
4d ago

Yup. Accountability includes your actions there Stuart. I seriously wonder if the same fate would have occurred had you been a junior enlisted Marine. I’d be willing to bet that you wouldn’t have gotten an honorable discharge had you Been a junior enlisted vs a senior officer.

Robert Lumbrusco
4d ago

For all the vets defending this guy, how many if you walked up to your First Sergeant and told him what he was doing wrong, and how YOU think he should do it? The answer is zero.

