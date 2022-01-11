Report: Panthers seek permission to interview Texans QB coach Pep Hamilton

(SportsRadio 610) - Texans quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton is being recognized for the recent work he's done with young quarterbacks.

The Carolina Panthers asked permission to interview Hamilton for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Hamilton just completed his first season with the Texans, where he coached rookie quarterback Davis Mills in 11 starts. Mills was one of the better rookie quarterbacks this year, completing at least 63 percent of his passes in the last five games, which included back-to-back wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road and an upset against the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

"Obviously, Pep’s taught me a ton this year," Mills said Monday. "He’s been a great quarterback coach and helped me really learn this offense fast and perform it at a high level. I can understand why teams would want him to coach their team, but he’s been great and I hope he’s back with us next year."

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks said it "would be a huge loss" if Hamilton was hired away from the Texans, but is rooting for the coach to have opportunities.

"You talk about Pep and all the time that he has spent with Davis (Mills) throughout this season, him and (offensive coordinator) Tim Kelly," Cooks said. "At the end of the day, he deserves it so if that’s something that happens, he deserves it. Great coach. Heck of a guy and there is no doubt that he deserves everything that is coming is way."

Prior to coaching with the Texans, Hamilton spent a season in the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he worked with Justin Herbert as a rookie in 2020. Earlier that year, Hamilton was the head coach and general manager for the DC Defenders in the XFL, which shut down after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton coached Andrew Luck at Stanford and with the Indianapolis Colts before working with the Cleveland Browns and at Michigan. He's also been the quarterbacks coach for the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.

The Texans' coaching staff, in its first year under head coach David Culley, could see another shakeup after a second consecutive four-win season.