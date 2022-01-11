ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPS: East Texas woman dead after getting hit while stopped for school bus to offload children

By Sharon Raissi
 5 days ago

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead after getting hit while stopping for a school bus on Highway 64, roughly eight miles east of Ben Wheeler.

According to a report from DPS, 42-year-old Toni Powell from Fruitvale was driving her 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage on Monday at 4:15 p.m. and was stopped for a school bus offloading students.

DPS said that 71-year-old Mary Robinson of Canton was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Trax SUV and failed to control her speed, hitting Powell’s car.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene. Robinson was taken to a Tyler hospital in stable condition.

Robinson said the sun was causing her to have limited visibility, a DPS report stated.

Barbara Whisenant
5d ago

I pray God’s blessings for all those involved in the accident, in Jesus name-Amen.

