‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailer: Joseph Sikora’s Back As LaKeisha Missing, Christmas Canceling Tommy Egan In Spinoff Series

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
 5 days ago

Christmas is not quite canceled [yet] now that Tommy’s made it to Chicago.

Source: STARZ, “Power Book IV: Force”

STARZ has debuted the new trailer for season one of “Power Book IV: Force” featuring Joseph Sikora returning as fan-favorite Tommy Egan. Premiering Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ i n the U.S. and Canada, the fourth installment of the “Power” Universe follows Tommy in the Windy City.

After the death of his best friend Ghost thanks to Tariq and the death of his girlfriend LaKeisha thanks to Tasha, Tommy’s putting New York in his rearview mirror for good.

A press release notes, however, that Tommy makes a quick detour to close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades, and what was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a labyrinth of family secrets that Tommy thought were long buried.

“New York is over… this my chance,” says Tommy while meeting new allies and adversaries. He’s also of course still driving that signature Ford Mustang that he used to wreak havoc on NYC.

One step leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in Chicago’s drug game, inserting himself between the city’s two biggest crews. In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them – but holds the POWER to watch them crumble. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them on his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.

Not all’s well for the street pharmacist however, at one point in the trailer he’s seen somberly looking at a photo of his lost love LaKeisha and her son Cash.

Source: STARZ/ “Power Book IV: Force”

Will Tommy continue his canceling Christmas streak in Chicago? Or will it all prove to be too much POWER too soon?

Take a look at the “Power Book IV: Force” trailer below.

“Power Book IV: Force” premieres Sunday, February 6, at 9:00 pm ET on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada and on its international streaming platform STARZPLAY across Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

“Power Book IV: Force” is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The “Power” Universe series are executive produced by “Power” creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. End of Episode’s Chris Selak, Shana Stein, and Bart Wenrich also executive produce. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

The “Power Book IV: Force” cast includes Isaac Keys (“Get Shorty,” “The Oath”), Lili Simmons (“Banshee,” “Ray Donovan”), Gabrielle Ryan (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Bonding”), STARZ Original series “Hightown” alum Shane Harper (“A Teacher”), Kris D. Lofton (“Ballers,” “Empire”), Anthony Fleming III (“Prison Break,” The Beast), Lucien Cambric (“Chicago P.D.,” “The Chi”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy,” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2).

Japan
