WELP: DaniLeigh’s THIN Lipped 10-Year-Challenge ‘Before’ Photo Sparks Confusion

What is happening here, chile???

Singer DaniLeigh is no stranger to receiving strong critiques from folks across the internet concerning her identity and how she perceives race and color. The Dominican star was dragged in the past for penning a song called ‘Yellow Bone’ and now the singer is seemingly being called out for changing her look from ‘white’ to ‘Black’ after sharing some throwback photos of herself.

27-year-old Dani shared her take on the trending 10 Year Challenge , where people are showing one photo of themselves from ten years ago and comparing it to a selfie from 2022. Dani did this and showed off a few images of herself as a teenager, sparking reactions about how different she looked which fans expressed in comments.

“Sooo she was white & went black?” one person wrote about Dani and received over 5,000 likes in agreement. Similiar comments poured in under a repost of Dani’s photos on The Shade Room. “Afro Latina where????” another said.

Another popular comment was about how much Dani’s smile and lip appeared to have allegedly changed.

“So we got our lips done okay okay.”

Does it look like Dani’s trying to appear transracial to YOU, or would this be an average glow-up for a teen to twenty-something?

DaniLeigh hasn’t commented on any skepticism so far about her transformation photos, but she has shared this adorable photo of her ‘Swan Princess’ to Instagram. Isn’t she ADORABLE?

