ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

WELP: DaniLeigh’s THIN Lipped 10-Year-Challenge ‘Before’ Photo Sparks Confusion

By @AieshaTweets
Bossip
Bossip
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d61Is_0diZAKtr00

What is happening here, chile???

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK8rv_0diZAKtr00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Singer DaniLeigh is no stranger to receiving strong critiques from folks across the internet concerning her identity and how she perceives race and color. The Dominican star was dragged in the past for penning a song called ‘Yellow Bone’ and now the singer is seemingly being called out for changing her look from ‘white’ to ‘Black’ after sharing some throwback photos of herself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @iamdanileigh

27-year-old Dani shared her take on the trending 10 Year Challenge , where people are showing one photo of themselves from ten years ago and comparing it to a selfie from 2022. Dani did this and showed off a few images of herself as a teenager, sparking reactions about how different she looked which fans expressed in comments.

“Sooo she was white & went black?” one person wrote about Dani and received over 5,000 likes in agreement. Similiar comments poured in under a repost of Dani’s photos on The Shade Room. “Afro Latina where????” another said.

Another popular comment was about how much Dani’s smile and lip appeared to have allegedly changed.

“So we got our lips done okay okay.”

Does it look like Dani’s trying to appear transracial to YOU, or would this be an average glow-up for a teen to twenty-something?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

DaniLeigh hasn’t commented on any skepticism so far about her transformation photos, but she has shared this adorable photo of her ‘Swan Princess’ to Instagram. Isn’t she ADORABLE?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @iamdanileigh

some

Comments / 27

Claire_Huxatable
4d ago

She’s always been white has anyone looked up her parents? She’s like amber rose another black woman imposter.✌🏾

Reply(13)
10
AP_001832.55c2fbcc98234ca88b8afb1ef141fad9.2258
3d ago

Dominicans want to be black so bad it use to be the puertoricans but now Dominicans wanna be black when they grow up nothing wrong with it I guess

Reply(3)
2
Sassafras T☕️
5d ago

The swan 🦢 princess 👑 is simply precious 🧸🎀🧸

Reply(2)
13
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danileigh
The Tab

Elle Darby has lost thousands of followers since her racist tweets from 2011 resurfaced

Influencer Elle Darby has recently posted an apology video after facing backlash from her followers for her racist and homophobic tweets she made in 2011. On New Year’s Eve she posted an apology onto her Instagram but despite that, she has been losing thousands of followers and subscribers every day. Prior to her ten-year-old tweets coming to light, Elle had 785,545 followers on Instagram but she quickly lost over 46,000 bringing her down to just over 739,000.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Walks Off "Fresh & Fit" Podcast After Host Disrespects Her

The Fresh & Fit podcast, hosted by Freshprinceceo and Myron Gaines, is quickly earning a chaotic reputation. Touted as the world's number-one podcast geared toward men, the hosts generally invite a bunch of Instagram models to the panel, as well as a famous rapper or celebrity, to discuss some of the hottest trends in fitness, social media, finances, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Travis Barker Ignites Chaos Among Kardashian Fans After Posting a Photo With a Baby Bottle

Has the Kardashian family welcomed another baby? Fans are in a frenzy after Kourtney Kardashian's fiance, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, shared a photo of their Christmas festivities that featured a baby bottle. Us Weekly reports that Barker posted a photo to his Instagram story on Dec. 26 of his family watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and a bottle of milk could be seen in the corner of the frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welp#Dominican#Black#White#Afro
Bossip

Baddie Blessings: The Thickest (And Thangiest) Thirst Traps Of 2021

With the world steadily spiraling into the abyss, we looked to our fave baddies for top-tier thirst traps (and THANGIN’) that got us through these uncertain times. In a year that can only be described as epic, Chloe Bailey found her solo voice, dropped a hit single, and shattered Beyoncé’s internet with her legendary #BussitChallenge video.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Naomi Osaka’s Congratulation Message to Cordae on Dropping ‘From A Birds Eye View’

Our hearts melted when we read Naomi Osaka’s Instagram post to her bae congratulating and celebrating the release of his 2nd album at midnight, on the album release date, Friday, January 14th that read: Getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring. Makes you feel like some people are born to do certain things, @cordae you’re a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe it’s your hair lol). Congratulations on your 2nd album, proud of you ❤️
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Latto Is Tired Of The Backlash From Her Old Rap Name

Latto is a rising star in her own right and with that comes the spotlight where people watch their every move. Like many people in her position, though, criticism is unavoidable. Big Latto has been dealing with critics speaking about her old rap name, which happened to be Mulatto. She...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Cardi B's baby boy is already talking

Cardi B's four-month-old son is already talking. The 29-year-old rap star - who also has Kulture, three, with her husband Offset - has taken to social media to share details of her son's progress with her followers. Cardi said on her Instagram Stories: "This baby is talking. I put this...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
Bossip

T.I. Responds To Preposterous Bernice Burgos Allegations Made By Shekinah

TI responds to allegations made by Shekinah Jo that he was creeping with Bernice Burgos. T.I. and Tiny seem to always be in the crosshairs of their former friend Shekinah Jo. Every time Shekinah hops on Instagram Live or speaks on the couple, it instantly becomes drama and makes headlines. Last week, she hopped on Instagram Live spilling more tea about her dealings with the famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy