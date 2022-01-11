Ayesha Curry Claps Back At 'Open Relationship' Claims In Her IG Comments

Ayesha Curry is not letting the rumors about her “open” marriage to Steph Curry go on any longer.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

A couple months ago, rumors started to circulate across the internet claiming that the Warriors baller and his wife had an open marriage, insisting their picture perfect relationship wasn’t as flawless as it may seem. Following Steph’s parents filing for divorce, it seems like more fans than usual decided to blindly believe the rumor, thinking there had to be something more to the Currys’ happy-go-lucky romance.

Fast forward to Monday, January 10, and Ayesha Curry posted a photo of her husband to Instagram.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” the cookbook author wrote in her caption as she gushed over her man.

Of course, someone in the comments decided to bring these rumors straight to the source–which prompted a response from Ayesha herself.

“But yet you still want an open relationship,” the commenter wrote. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already.” Ayesha Curry wrote back to the commenter to deny these rumors, writing: “don’t believe everything you read. Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Understandably, she’s not amused by the rumors.

Despite talk of an open marriage circulating the web, Steph and Ayesha seem happier than ever. After being married for a decade, the couple renewed their vows this past September.