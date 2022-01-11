ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court operations return in Kentucky county after tornadoes

By Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Court operations are returning in Graves County, Kentucky, a month after deadly tornadoes heavily damaged the county courthouse.

NWS: Western Ky. tornado records US’s 9th longest track

Graves County has not accepted any court filings since Dec. 13. The Kentucky Supreme Court ordered court operations suspended and has amended the order to resume operations, the Administrative Office of the Courts said.

Operations are resuming Tuesday. Court proceedings will be conducted remotely or in person in another county if the parties agree.

The circuit court clerk’s office will open at a temporary location Mayfield and will serve the public by phone and in person by appointment.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

Court documents can be filed by eFiling or placed in the drop box outside the temporary location.

Driver’s license services were taken over earlier than planned by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet because of the storm damage.

