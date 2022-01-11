Monster Hunter Rise unlock times revealed, when is MH Rise available in your region?

Monster Hunter Rise PC is here. One of the best games for the Nintendo Switch to come out in 2021 is finally on a platform that can reach even more players and gamers. For many of us, we’ve been waiting for this release ever since MH Rise came out on the Switch, knowing from back then that it will follow in the footsteps of Monster Hunter World and release on PC as well a little less than a year later. Meanwhile, some people might be wondering what the heck is a Monster Hunter and may have just seen the game by chance. For those of you wondering what this game is all about and if it’s a good game to get into, then this article is for you. Here are some of the Monster Hunter Rise PC Review Scores now out, for your reference.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO