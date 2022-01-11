ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monster Hunter Rise unlock times revealed, when is MH Rise available in your region?

By Stuart Thomas
game-debate.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom’s latest entry in the Monster Hunter series is finally landing on PC tomorrow after being a Nintendo Switch exclusive for nearly a whole year. But what time exactly will Monster Hunter Rise unlock in your time zone? Thankfully, we know the answer even if Capcom hasn't officially confirmed it...

www.game-debate.com

VIDEO GAMES

Comments

